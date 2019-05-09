U.S. seizes North Korean ship

(NBC News) For the second time in less than a week a missile launch from North Korea is stoking tension with the White House.

The latest move comes from an apparently testy Kim Jong Un after the most recent round of denuclearization talks with President Trump fell apart.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department announced Thursday the United States has seized a North Korean ship caught carrying coal, a violation of United Nations sanctions.

The ship was stopped in Indonesia last year. On Thursday the Justice Department asked a federal judge to give the U.S. ownership of the vessel through a civil forfeiture action.

