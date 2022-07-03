(NBC) – In solidarity with the people affected by the escalating war in Ukraine, NBC will present an hourlong primetime special aimed at educating, raising funds for those whose lives have been shattered by the crisis, and spreading awareness through the power of entertainment – an answer to the call from President Volodymyr Zelensky who has challenged Americans to use their voices to reach those who want peace.

“Ukraine: Answering the Call” airs Sunday, July 3 at 7 p.m. on 22News.

The evening will include special appearances by José Andrés, Jon Batiste, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley, Rosie Perez and more.

Broadway luminaries Rachel Bay Jones, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Lilla Crawford, Juwan Crawley, José Llana, Beth Malone, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Orfeh, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and NaTasha Yvette Williams will come together for a special rendition of “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

Zelensky will address Americans during the special and audiences will also hear remarks from Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian Head of the Presidential Administration. NBC News will share reports on the stories of real people all around the world who are impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

During the broadcast, viewers will have the chance to help families impacted by the crisis in Ukraine by donating to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives. Plus, fan engagement platform Buzznog will also give viewers the opportunity to contribute to relief efforts with a digital collectible created by a Ukrainian artist available exclusively through the Zelus Wallet via a QR Code on-screen during the telethon. For every download of the digital collectible, Zelus is donating $10 to the IRC up to $500,000.

The IRC has been on the ground in Poland and Ukraine since the onset of the crisis, working closely with partners to reach affected people and families with essential health and protection services.