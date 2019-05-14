“Unknown substance” sickens jail inmates, staff

(KCRA) Several inmates and deputies from California’s South Placer County Jail were taken to area hospitals Monday after exposure to an unknown substance.

Officials initially believed the unknown substance was fentanyl, but it is no longer the leading suspected drug.

The Roseville Fire Department responded to the jail around 3:00 p.m. according to sheriff office spokeswoman Angela Musallam.

“A jail staff member noticed one of the inmates in the booking area exhibiting symptoms and altered signs of consciousness,” said Musallam.

When fire officials arrived at the jail, they found several inmates and deputies suffering similar symptoms according to fire spokeswoman Jaime Garrett.

“Feeling dizzy. A little bit clammy. Just not right,” said Garrett.

Four inmates, eight deputies and a K-9 officer were exposed in the jail’s booking area according to Musallam.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2E9P9yi

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.