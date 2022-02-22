SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The US and the European Union have announced sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin sent sent troops to two regions in Ukraine. President Putin is calling this a peacekeeping mission, but President Biden called it an invasion.

Ukraine used to be part of Russia before the USSR was dissolved in 1991. But when Ukraine became independent, they did not join NATO, or the The North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Gary Lefort, a retired associate professor with AIC, said with these sanctions imposed, the question is how far is Russia willing to go.

“Is Putin willing to be more aggressive in Europe, which means they might try to go out to the Baltic states,” Lefort said. “And the Baltic States are members of NATO and so Article 5 would be invoked and that would certainly lead to a confrontation.”

Lefort told 22News said this escalation could lead to costs you may see here at home. For example Russia is a major oil producer. And while the U.S. does not really get a lot of oil from Russia, it could mean other countries will have to look elsewhere, and that could impact the US’s supply.