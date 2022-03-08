Mass. (WWLP) – As more people are donating to help aid Ukrainian refugees, 22News has some tips on how you can make sure your money is going into the right hands.

Remember that you don’t have to donate immediately, so make sure to do your research before giving it to any organization. ‘Charity Navigator,’ is a reliable website that can help you do just that, and it also recommends places that you can donate to.

Be careful when donating through social media, and make sure to find out how your donation will be used

22News also has a list of verified charities that are currently bringing aid to Ukraine, including ‘save the children,’ ‘international rescue committee,’ and ‘world central kitchen.’

Don’t forget local businesses are also raising funds, including High Brow in Northampton, and Java Stop in Agawam.