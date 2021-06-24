Vermont Senate due to take up Scott veto of non-citizen voting measures

The Vermont Senate is due to meet Thursday to attempt to override three bills that were vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott.

The special session comes a day after the Vermont House voted to override the vetoes of two bills that would change the municipal charters of the cities of Montpelier and Winooski to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.

The Senate is scheduled to take up those two bills on Thursday.

The Senate will also attempt to override a bill that would raise the age of juvenile offenders and keep identifying information confidential. Any public agency would be barred from releasing information about the initial arrest or charge of a person under age 20. The bill would allow the release of information in order to protect the health and safety of any person.

However, when that bill passed the Vermont House in April, it did not have enough votes to override a gubernatorial veto.