VIDEO: Woman meets father, sister for the first time

(WCSH) Nashville, Tennessee resident Mary Kay Michels was anxiously walking through Terminal A at Newark-Liberty International Airport Wednesday night.

She kept her eyes peeled for a man in a wheelchair at Gate A24A, where a nonstop flight to Bangor would be taking off in an hour.

“I’m nervous,” said Michels. “I’m excited.”

Michels had never met this man in the wheelchair before even though he’s her dad.

“This is my dad,” Michels excitedly exclaimed to a United Airlines representative. “I just met him for the first time!”

She was adopted by another, loving family at 5 months of age.

She grew up knowing she was adopted but she often thought about her biological father.

At 16, she even started looking for him.

Now 58, it wasn’t until she did a 23andMe DNA test, with the purpose of learning more about her medical history, that she was contacted by a woman saying she’s her niece.