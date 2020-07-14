Virginia rocket launch may be visible for most of East Coast and as far west as Ohio

(Credit: NASA/Chris Perry)

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – A rocket launch from Virginia may be visible to many in the Eastern Time Zone on Wednesday morning.

The Minotaur IV rocket carrying a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) is scheduled to launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s (MARS) Pad 0B on Wallops Island.

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise Program is providing the launch services for the mission.

The mission, named NROL-129, will be the first USSF mission from Wallops Flight Facility and the NRO’s first dedicated launch from Wallops.

The launch may be visible along much of the U.S. East Coast. The map below shows the time in seconds after launch that the rocket may be visible. The mission also will be streamed live beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the Wallops YouTube channel.

(NASA)

This will be the first Minotaur mission from Wallops since 2013 and the second orbital launch from the MARS launch pads in 2020. The 2013 launch was famous for a frog that was photographed being blasted away from the launch pad at liftoff.

The 78-foot tall Minotaur IV launch vehicle, built and operated by Northrop Grumman, consists of three solid-fueled motors from decommissioned Peacekeeper ICBMs and a commercial solid rocket upper stage. Minotaur rockets have been launched from Wallops for nearly 14 years.

The NRO is the Intelligence Community element and a Department of Defense agency responsible for developing, acquiring, launching, and operating America’s intelligence satellites to meet the national security needs of the nation.