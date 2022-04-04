HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The International Volleyball Hall of Fame has released the names of nominees being considered for induction in 2022.
Fans are encouraged to vote via Fan Vote presented by Mizuno through April 17, 2022. Fans can vote for as many nominees as they like. The top six nominees selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the official selection committee ballots when considering Class of 2022 inductees.
This year’s nominees are from all across the globe and include both indoor and beach players, coaches and leaders in the sport:
- Manuela Benelli
- Julius Brink
- Dr. Gabriel Cherebetiu
- Kim Ho-Chul
- Pieter Joon
- Siegfried Kohler
- Rose Magers-Powell
- Ivan Miljkovic
- Peter Murphy
- Samuele Papi
- Jonas Reckermann
- Bernardo Rezende
- Fernanda Venturini
- Kerri Walsh Jennings
Inductees will be announced in May and the induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022.