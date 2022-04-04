HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The International Volleyball Hall of Fame has released the names of nominees being considered for induction in 2022.

Fans are encouraged to vote via Fan Vote presented by Mizuno through April 17, 2022. Fans can vote for as many nominees as they like. The top six nominees selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the official selection committee ballots when considering Class of 2022 inductees.

This year’s nominees are from all across the globe and include both indoor and beach players, coaches and leaders in the sport:

Manuela Benelli

Julius Brink

Dr. Gabriel Cherebetiu

Kim Ho-Chul

Pieter Joon

Siegfried Kohler

Rose Magers-Powell

Ivan Miljkovic

Peter Murphy

Samuele Papi

Jonas Reckermann

Bernardo Rezende

Fernanda Venturini

Kerri Walsh Jennings

Inductees will be announced in May and the induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022.