A wake will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan. (AP Photo/NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Thousands of mourners are expected to gather Tuesday at a wake for slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, one of two officers gunned down in January in Harlem.

The wake for the fallen hero will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan, beginning at 1 p.m. and scheduled to end at 8 p.m.

PIX11 streamed the moment Officer Mora’s casket arrived at St. Patrick’s for his wake:

A funeral mass for Mora will then be held Wednesday at 10 a.m., also at the famed church, with Cardinal Timothy Dolan presiding.

The officer’s wake comes after a sea of blue filled the streets of Midtown Manhattan on Friday for the funeral of his partner, former Officer Jason Rivera, also at St. Patrick’s. Rivera was posthumously promoted to detective first-grade at the emotional service by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Mora, 27, was in his fourth year on the job when he and Rivera, 22, responded to a call for a domestic dispute on Jan. 21. Upon arrival, the officers were ambushed by a gunman at a Harlem apartment just a block away from their precinct.

Rivera died that night after both officers were shot in the head. Mora remained hospitalized in critical condition for four days. He underwent at least one surgery in an attempt to alleviate swelling on his brain, law enforcement sources said, but was taken off life support at Harlem Hospital on Jan. 25.

A third officer, Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing Mora and Rivera — shot the gunman, 47, as he tried to flee. The suspect died at the hospital on Jan. 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.