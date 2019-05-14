Wandering bear returns to wild

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bear was found in a tree in a residential area after it wandered into Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted a video of the male bear hiding in a tree along Horton Avenue SE near Crofton Street just after 10 a.m. Authorities say it was first spotted a couple of miles away near MacKay-Jaycees Park.

An officer from GRPD shot a video of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources tranquilizing the bear and it falling from the tree.

The DNR loaded up the bear into a trailer. On Sunday afternoon, they released video of the bear being released safely back into the wild. It was groggy, but didn’t appear to be hurt. Officials believe the bear wandered from an area about 45 minutes north of the city. It’s not uncommon to see young black bears wandering in the spring, even into cities, the DNR told 24 Hour News 8 in previous years. Newly independent from their mother, they keep moving until they find territory not covered by another bear. Sometimes they make their way into a city, get confused and then hide in a tree. If you see a bear in the city, don’t approach it or try to get its attention. Just call authorities so they can move the bear somewhere safe. —– Online: DNR on bears

