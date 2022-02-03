GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Two siblings at Westview Elementary School in Goose Creek got the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday.

It was is Lillieanna Brown’s 11th birthday and she only had one wish: for her mom to come home from overseas. That wish came true on Wednesday when Air Force Msgt. Karla Brown returned from deployment and surprised her daughter and son, Tristan, at school.

Watch the heart-warming reunion:

Msgt. Brown has been deployed to Qatar for the past six months. She said since being in Qatar, she has met many Afghan families who fled Afghanistan once the US troops left.

Still choked up from seeing her family for the first time in months, Msgt. Brown said meeting those families have made her grateful for what she has here.