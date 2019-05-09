WATCH: Bus driver saves kid from speeding car

(NCSD) A quick-thinking bus driver saved a student from being hit by a speeding car in Norwich, New York last month.

Security camera video from inside the bus shows the incident unfolding on April 26.

In the video, you can see the student getting ready to get off of at his stop when suddenly, the driver shouts his name and grabs his jacket to pull him back inside the bus.

She then lays on the horn, as the speeding car whizzes by the opened doors.

The driver can then be heard saying “that was a good grab” before the student continues down the stairs and crosses the street safely.

A spokesman for the Norwich City School District says the driver has been working with the district for the past six years. He hopes the video will show the dangers of passing a stopped school bus.

