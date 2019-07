US Navy Blue Angels jets fly in formation during practices maneuvers, (AP photo)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels will hold its annual air show this weekend. Officials say it will be a limited show due to the threat of Tropical Storm Barry.

The show will feature the Blue Angels, Fat Albert, Julian MacQueen, Veterans Flight, Kevin Coleman, Tigers Airshow, Skip Stewart, and Redline.

Dress rehearsal for the Blue Angels begins at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12. WWLP will be streaming the rehearsal live.

Waiting for My Blue Angels on my beach Pensacola Fl pic.twitter.com/RxbCWmVMZJ — Kaye Ham (@ws1kaye) July 12, 2019