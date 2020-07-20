WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Cuomo discusses COVID-19 efforts with Mayor Van Johnson in Savannah

Gov. Cuomo and Mayor Johnson are set to hold a press conference Monday afternoon. It was set for 1:30 p.m., but is now expected to be held around 2 p.m. Stick with News 3 for updates.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to visit Savannah Monday afternoon.

Cuomo confirmed in a press conference in New York on Monday morning that he’s visiting the city to meet with Mayor Van Johnson and medical experts.

Cuomo says he and the mayor will discuss what has been done in New York to handle COVID-19. They will also discuss a plan to help with a local testing and tracing program. Cuomo says his team is bringing PPE to Savannah.

This is New York’s way of giving back for all the help that the state received earlier this year, Cuomo says. He says he hopes to also help out in Atlanta, Florida and Houston in some way.

Cuomo and Johnson will hold a press conference Monday afternoon. WSAV will bring you LIVE coverage on air and online.