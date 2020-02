SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The coronavirus has caused concerns in the stock market over how the global economy will function during the outbreak. But investors say don't worry too much.

"Historically these outbreaks tend to impact the market. Like we're experiencing now it tends to be, it can come quickly. The market can sell off quickly it can be uncomfortable but the market reverses course," financial adviser at St. Germain Investments, Matt Farkas told 22News.