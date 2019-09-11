WATCH LIVE: September 11 observance ceremonies

New York City firefighters stand at attention in front of a memorial on the side of a firehouse adjacent to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial site during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

MANHATTAN, New York (WWLP/NBCNY) – NBC New york will be live streaming multiple events held in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to observe the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

All the victims’ names are being read aloud at the ground zero ceremony in New York, 18 years after the devastating terrorist attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives.

NBC New York reports that President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and former President George W. Bush, the commander-in-chief at the time of the 2001 attacks, is due at an afternoon wreath-laying at the Pentagon.