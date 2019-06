(WLWT) A cow from a petting zoo ran from a church event in Norwood, Ohio Saturday, leading police on a wild chase.

Body camera footage shows police trying to wrangle the cow after multiple 911 calls.

The officers and the rancher managed to put the animal back on the trailer so she could make her way home to her own pasture.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Vgee0m

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.