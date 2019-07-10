(CNN Newsource) – Wednesday is National Kitten Day and it doesn’t get much cuter than these lovable felines!

July 10 is set aside to observe all the fully adorableness that is kittens. Although, let’s be honest, for the owners of kittens, every day is a holiday.

But if don’t already have your own little furball to cuddle, head to a shelter to adopt or foster one.

Here are some local shelters in western Mass:

You can also start volunteering with a kitten rescue if bringing one into your home isn’t an option, just don’t forget the catnip!