Westport hit-and-run victim dies as search for suspect continues

(WPRI) — The victim of last week’s hit-and-run in Westport has succumbed to her injuries, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Stephanie Tripp, 30, of Fall River, died at Rhode Island Hospital. She had been there since she was struck by a vehicle while walking along Old Bedford Road on May 7.

Her death comes just days after investigators released new information in the search for the suspect.

Police say they are looking for a gray BMW 3 Series model year 1999-2005 with damage to its hood, front end, and/or passenger side.

A witness told police the male driver stopped after hitting Tripp and apologized before driving off.

Anyone with information is urged to call Massachusetts State Police Trooper Phil Giardino at (508) 993-1928 or Westport Police at (508) 636-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting the word “Bristol” to 274637 (CRIMES) along with the information.

