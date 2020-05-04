What are murder hornets and do they threaten the U.S.?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Reports of the Asian giant hornet, nicknamed murder hornets, have created a reason for concern given their vicious nature that could lead to declining bee populations in the United States if they become established here.

The Asian giant hornet is around 1.5 to 2 inches long, with spiked mandibles, or moving appendages near the mouth, that can decapitate bees in seconds, effectively wiping out honeybee hives quickly — in a few hours. They have a large orange/yellow head with large eyes, and a black and yellow striped midsection. They are the largest hornet in the world. Sightings have been confirmed in Washington state in December, and now is the time their life cycle begins, with the queen hornets becoming more active again.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is working to prevent them from establishing in the United States, working with beekeepers to set traps as the queens emerge from underground, where they hibernate in the winter. Scientists believe they might only have a few years before the populations get too large to control.

If the Asian giant hornets do establish themselves, they could reverse the recent increases in honeybee populations we’ve seen, after declining for decades. The hornets typically attack bee hives starting in the late summer and fall, killing thousands of bees in a matter of hours, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Japanese studies found each hornet can kill a bee in just 14 seconds. They feed on the eggs and larvae of the honeybees for days to weeks.

They can be dangerous to humans too, as high doses of their venom can be fatal. But it takes multiple stings, and they typically do not go after people. In Japan, the Asian giant hornet has been known to kill up to 50 people per year. And since typical beekeeping protective clothing doesn’t protect from their stings, it’s recommended to report any possible sightings to your state department of agriculture.

Bees and wasps look notably different from these hornets. Bees are furry and smaller. Wasps and hornets are both hairless, but wasps are smaller than hornets. Bees pollinate plants, while wasps and hornets eat other insects, but all can be dangerous to humans if allergic.