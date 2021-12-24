Where is Santa? NORAD tracking his path

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For 66 years, NORAD has helped children of all ages track Santa on his journey across the globe and this year is no different!

“The tradition began in 1955 after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa,” NORAD’s Santa Tracker website says. “Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD [Continental Air Defense Command] Commander-in-Chief’s operations ‘hotline.’ The Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.”

You can to visit NORAD’s Santa Tracker website, which has holiday games for kids, holiday music, and information about Santa and NORAD.