Which states buy the most American cars?

Buying an American car has long been considered an act of patriotism, although the definition of buying American has become increasingly blurred. There are cars with American nameplates like Buick that are manufactured overseas, while some Volkswagens and Toyotas are assembled in the United States. However, buying a domestic brand versus a foreign one can still signal a sense of pride among proud Americans, even if being made in America isn’t exclusive to American brands.

In honor of Independence Day, iSeeCars analyzed 4.4 million car sales to rank each state by their percentage share of cars with domestic name plates.

States with the Most American Vehicles Rank State % American 1 Michigan 79.6% 2 South Dakota 78.4% 3 North Dakota 70.4% 4 Wyoming 70.4% 5 Montana 65.2% 6 Iowa 63.5% 7 Wisconsin 62.5% 8 Indiana 61.5% 9 Idaho 61.4% 10 Oklahoma 60.4% 11 Missouri 60.4% 12 West Virginia 60.2% 13 Alaska 59.6% 14 Nebraska 59.0% 15 Kansas 58.7% 16 Kentucky 57.8% 17 Minnesota 57.0% 18 Arkansas 56.6% 19 Ohio 55.6% 20 Mississippi 55.0% 21 New Mexico 53.1% 22 Maine 51.7% 23 Louisiana 50.1% 24 Illinois 49.5% 25 Tennessee 47.5% 26 Rhode Island 47.5% 27 South Carolina 46.4% 28 Texas 46.1% 29 Delaware 45.6% 30 Pennsylvania 45.3% 31 Alabama 44.8% 32 Arizona 44.4% 33 Vermont 44.4% 34 North Carolina 44.3% 35 Utah 43.7% 36 Colorado 42.9% 37 Georgia 42.3% 38 New Hampshire 40.9% 39 New York 40.3% 40 Washington 38.9% 41 Oregon 38.7% 42 Nevada 38.2% 43 Virginia 37.8% 44 Florida 36.8% 45 Maryland 36.8% 46 Massachusetts 34.1% 47 New Jersey 32.7% 48 Connecticut 31.4% 49 California 30.4% 50 Hawaii 27.9%

Michigan, home of the “Motor City” and headquarters of the Big Three automakers buys the most American vehicles, comprising 79.6 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

Of the top 10 states with the most American brand cars, seven are in the Midwest with the remaining three in the Rocky Mountain region.

The state with the fewest American brand vehicles is Hawaii, a state which favors Japanese vehicles likely due to the highly diverse population.

Nine of the ten states with the lowest proportion of American brand cars are coastal, with Nevada being the exception.

While American cars were once perceived to be inferior to their foreign rivals, today’s American vehicles have caught up to their foreign counterparts in quality and reliability. In fact, many American vehicles made our list of the longest lasting cars, and American pickups are among the most popular cars in the country. Whether you want a dependable truck, an electric vehicle with cutting-edge technology, or even a luxe SUV, there is an American vehicle to suit your needs.

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 4.4 million model year 2016-2020 used cars sold between January 1st and June 12, 2021. The percentage of cars within each state which came from American brands (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Lincoln, Ram, Tesla) was calculated and used to rank the States with the Most American Vehicles.

