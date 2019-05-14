Who wants to marry an LDS millionaire?

(KSL/NBC News) A Utah millionaire is hoping a series of billboards will help him find love.

The billboards, advertising “LDS Millionaire looking for his wife” went up 10 days ago, and they’re getting attention from a lot of women.

“We have ten billboards across I-15 from Utah County to North Salt Lake,” says Amy Steven Seal. “And it’s working.”

Seal is a matchmaker. Her company, The LDS Matchmaker, is the mastermind behind the ads.

Seal says she’s keeping the man’s identity a secret, but she did let a few things slip.

She says he’s between 31-45 years old, he’s 6’1 and he’s “tall, dark and handsome.”

So far, they’ve received nearly a thousand applications from women all around the world, and there’s still two weeks to go.

“Everyone wants to find love, so why not?” says Emily Tracy, an applicant. “Maybe give it a shot.”

