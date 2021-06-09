Will you watch Thursday’s partial solar eclipse?

(WWLP) – If you look up to the morning sky Thursday, you may be lucky enough to see a rare celestial event. A solar eclipse.

This time around, western Massachusetts residents will be seeing a partial eclipse of the sun. 22News spoke with some people who said they are excited to see the solar eclipse.

“I’ve never seen one in my life I would love to see it if I can,” said Chris Cincotta of West Springfield. “It’s pretty cool that we have those. We also have full moons. We’ve had a lot of those lately and I love watching full moons because I love seeing the big moon in the sky.”

A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, fully blocking the Sun’s light and casting a shadow on the Earth. But a partial eclipse happens when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not exactly lined up.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible shortly after sunrise, in Springfield starting at 5:14 a.m., which means western Massachusetts residents will need to get a clear view of the horizon during sunrise to see it.

“It is very cool,” said Lloyd Hamilton of Springfield. “It’s got to be very interesting, it’s something we don’t see very often, it doesn’t happen very often. We got a deck so it will be nice to go on it and watch it come up.”

Remember to never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection because you can seriously injure your eyes.

Regular sunglasses are not a safe way to view a solar eclipse.