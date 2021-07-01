Woman in shower sees home intruder walking into bathroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A Tennessee mother was taking a shower when she apparently spotted an intruder walking into her bathroom, the woman told WREG.

The woman, who was not identified, said she was in the shower around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday when she saw someone open her bathroom door. The woman told WREG she noticed a hand on the doorknob and a man standing in the doorway.

The woman ran to her 13-year-old son’s room and told him to call 911.

“I was in my son’s room and his door was open during the call,” she told WREG. “I immediately went there and when I saw he was OK I grabbed his phone to call. I didn’t even have a towel from the shower.”

“I was gasping and screaming to the dispatcher,” she said. “My son and I were huddled in his room staring at the door in case he came in and I couldn’t tell how much time was passing or how long it would take cops to get there, so I just instinctually kept screaming as loud as I could in case he was still in the house and came back in the room to hurt us, thinking maybe one neighbor would hear me.”

Moments later, the man left the home. She couldn’t tell if he was armed, as one of his hands was in his pocket. The woman and her 13-year-old son were not injured.

The woman said it’s possible the front door was unlocked and an exterior light outside the home had been tampered with. In an interview with WREG, she urged others to be aware and consider security measures at their homes.

“A dog helps. And those that can afford it, security equipment,” she wrote.