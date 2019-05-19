Woman taken to hospital after crash in Foxboro

by: Michelle Gere

(WPRI) — State police are investigating after a crash in Foxboro sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened on I-95 North near exit 8 around 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to state police, all northbound lanes were shut down for at least 20 minutes, and one lane was reopened after that as the investigation continued.

State police say the woman isn’t facing any charges at this time, and the crash is still under investigation.

