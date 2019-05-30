World’s smallest surviving newborn goes home

(CNN Newsource) – The smallest surviving newborn baby in the world is out of the hospital.

Little Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days gestation by emergency cesarean section. When she came into the world last December, Saybie weighed just 8.6 ounces.

But when she was released from the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego Wednesday, she weighed 5.6 pounds.

Saybie was declared the world’s smallest surviving newborn by the tiniest babies registry, which is maintained by the University of Iowa.

