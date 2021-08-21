World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast happening now

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Spirit of Springfield’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast has begun and runs until 11am. Typically held in May, the event had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be hand sanitizer stations and diners will be given individual utensils. Masks aren’t required, but are strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated people will have the opportunity to get vaccinated at one of the two vaccination sites that will be available.

There will also be multiple vendors and service organizations offering information on community services. 22News will have a booth at the corner of Boland Way and Main Street. Stop by and win a prize!

Main Street is closed from Bridge Street to State Street. State Street and Bridge Street will remain open to traffic. Main Street is expect to fully reopen by 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Pancakes, syrup, bacon, milk, juice, coffee, and water are free for anyone 18 or younger and $3 for adults.