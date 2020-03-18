Worldwide coronavirus cases total more than 200,000

(WWLP) – More than 200,000 people have contracted coronavirus around the world, and nearly 8,250 people have died.

The number of worldwide cases comes from John Hopkins University & Medicine’s map (below), which also indicates that more than 82,107 people have recovered from COVID-19.

China still has had the most confirmed cases of the virus, followed by Italy, Iran, Spain, and Germany.

In the United States, cases have topped 6,500. Massachusetts has 218 confirmed cases–14 of which are in Berkshire County and one in Hampden County. Click here for the latest Massachusetts numbers.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. A pandemic is a disease epidemic that has spread across a large region, like multiple continents or worldwide.