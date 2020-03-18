Worldwide coronavirus cases total more than 200,000

(WWLP) – More than 200,000 people have contracted coronavirus around the world, and nearly 8,250 people have died.
The number of worldwide cases comes from John Hopkins University & Medicine’s map (below), which also indicates that more than 82,107 people have recovered from COVID-19.
China still has had the most confirmed cases of the virus, followed by Italy, Iran, Spain, and Germany.
In the United States, cases have topped 6,500. Massachusetts has 218 confirmed cases–14 of which are in Berkshire County and one in Hampden County. Click here for the latest Massachusetts numbers.
The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. A pandemic is a disease epidemic that has spread across a large region, like multiple continents or worldwide.
“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.
We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.
Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.
Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this virus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.
We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus.
And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled, at the same time.
WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases.
And we have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action.
We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.“WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus