RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone alert in the area of Montgomery and Russell.

MassDOT has announced that the construction activities will continue on the Woronoco Bridge project, which carries I-90 over the Westfield River on the Montgomery-Russell line.

The construction will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 4, and will last approximately two years. The current project began in 2020 and is about 60% complete.

According to the project listing by MassDOT, the repairs will be to the deck truss span. The deck truss repairs include replacing plates in various areas of the top and bottom chords, diagonals, and vertical posts. The repairs will also include gusset plate reinforcing as well as the replacement of rivets with high-strength bolts in the location of the repairs.