Worries about 2020 census’ accuracy grow with cut schedule

News

by: , MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is cutting its schedule for data collection for the 2020 census a month short. The decision comes as legislation that would have extended the national head count’s deadlines stalls in Congress.

The Census Bureau said late Monday that the door-knocking and ability for households to respond to the questionnaire will stop at the end of September so that it can meet an end-of-the-year deadline to turn in numbers used for redrawing congressional districts.

The move is worrying researchers, politicians and others who say the change will miss hard-to-count communities such as minority groups and produce less trustworthy data

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today