BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22news follow-up now on a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Franklin County earlier this month.

A state police trooper is being credited with protecting other drivers by using his cruiser to stop the wrong-way vehicle. This occurred on the North Bound side of the highway in Bernardston on June 10th.

According to the State Police Union Trooper Trombley from the Shelburne Falls Barracks, positioned his cruiser in the path of the wrong way driver to stop that vehicle.

The trooper and the wrong-way driver were both injured in the crash. The wrong-way driver has not been identified.