WV Division of Forestry names state winners of Arbor Day poster contest for fourth and fifth graders

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry announced the winners of the 2020 Arbor Day poster contest for fourth and fifth grade students.

The winners are:

Lauren Pleska, fourth grade, Sacred Heart Grade School in Charleston, Kanawha County

Aimee Baker, fifth grade, homeschooled in Union, Monroe County.

Schools in West Virginia were able to submit one entry from the fourth grade and one from the fifth grade.

This year’s theme for the contest draws attention to the hazards of growing a tree in space is wrong for it, such as under power lines. The theme chosen for the year must have been incorporated into the poster.

“The contest gives students a chance to showcase their artistic talents and to learn about the vital role trees play in our world,” said Andy Sheetz, partnership coordinator.

National Arbor Day takes place on April 24, 2020. Arbor Day has taken place each year since 1872 to celebrate the importance of trees and to encourage tree planting.