WWLP-22News Retired GM & VP Bill Pepin inducted into Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame

WWLP-22News retired General Manager and Vice President Bill Pepin was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame Friday. His career in broadcasting spanned five decades.

At the young age of 14, Pepin began working as a stringer for the AP and UPI newswires. At 16, he was working at WREB radio in Holyoke.

In 1969, at age 18, Pepin was working for WWLP founder Bill Putnam. A year later, Bill was working as the weekend newscast director and weatherman. In 1978, Pepin moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to serve as Vice President and General Manager of WWLP’s sister station KSTU, becoming the youngest television GM in the country.

Pepin returned to Springfield and became the General Manager of WWLP in 1981. Under his leadership of nearly 35 years, WWLP rose to the number one station in the market.

Pepin was actively involved in the local community. He was or is currently a board member of several organizations, including the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the Western Mass. Economic Development Council, and the MA Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Pepin also served as Chairman of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association from 2007 to 2009. In 2017, Pepin was named “Broadcaster of the Year” by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association, the MBA’s highest honor.