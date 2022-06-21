UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – So at this point, we’re about 70% complete as you can see some of the rooms already have the paint on the walls the floors are going in on the first and second floors,” said Bob Scholefield, Executive Vice President of Real Estate and facilities for the Mohawk Valley Health System.

The emergency rooms are some of the first to be completed. The design team, architects, engineers as well as the hospital staff that will utilize the space have done a walk-through to make sure it reaches their expectations.

“So this is a completed emergency room, all the rooms, and the emergency room are same-handed rooms so everything is in the same place so you don’t even have to think about where to find things,” said Scholefield.

The ICU rooms are also close to completion.

“This will be the same size as a patient room on the 8th floor 6th floor 5th floor the only difference is that the mental health unit floors are just a different shape. as you can see we have a large window here all of our patient rooms have large windows,” said Scholefield

Each room will have a bathroom, which has all been constructed off-site and delivered to the Wynn.

The new facility will allow MVHS to take on a greater amount of patients, using the covid-19 pandemic as an example when planning for taking on.

“We have capacity in this emergency room to care for 95 thousand patients a year we currently are averaging around 75 thousand patients,” said Scholefield.

The technology used throughout the building will be upgraded in comparison to St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth’s, and this is essential.

“So here we have the opportunity to put in technology that’s state of the art, for example, the entire building will be covered by wifi where we have big gaps of space in our current facilities that allow our staff to be able to communicate with each other throughout the building but we also will have technology that allows the room temperature to each individual patient room to be controlled we’ll have the ability for our computer systems to talk to the televisions in the room have new equipment we’re purchasing whether its the beds in the room or the or equipment that’s a state-of-the-art so our staff will have a much better environment to care for patients,” said Scholefield.

There is still a lot of work to be done, however, Scholefield says that the building will be sustainably complete in August of 2023 and start moving patients from the other two facilities in October 2023.