Wynn returns to practice as Patriots get ready for Ravens

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday as they head into the back half of their schedule.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn suited up for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in mid-September. The 2018 first-round pick is eligible to return to game action when the Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

Tight end Matt LaCosse also returned to practice, and the team was joined by kicker Nick Folk, who was brought in to replace the newly released Mike Nugent, as well as rookie WR N’Keal Harry, who’s eligible to be activated off IR for the Patriots’ Sunday night showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots’ defense has been a force to be reckoned with so far this season but they’re getting ready to face their biggest challenge yet in the Ravens’ offense led by star second-year QB Lamar Jackson.

“I’ve never seen a player like this at the quarterback position,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said Wednesday. “Obviously his speed, the way he’s able to throw the ball down the field. You watch some games where he’s moving around in the pocket, he’s close to running, and he sees a guy downfield and it’s like he flicks his wrist and it’s 50 yards down the field, easily.”

Head coach Bill Belichick had high praise for their upcoming opponents’ execution in all three phases of the game.

“Very good football team,” he said. “They do everything well—good on defense, top of the league in special teams, top of the league in offense. They’re a very physical team, play very good situational football, win a lot of close games.”

No team under Belichick has ever allowed an opposing quarterback to rush for more than 95 yards in a single game. Jackson has rushed for more than 100 yards in his last two games.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

