CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax Day may be in April, but experts say now is the time to make some tax-saving moves, before the end of the year.

According to tax experts with Charles Schwab, there are many ways you can do that. Consider maximizing your 401k, which can help reduce your taxable income for the current year.

You can also try to make after-tax contributions to a Roth 401k, and if you are giving to charity, make sure your donation is as tax-efficient as possible.