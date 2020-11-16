Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots win over the Ravens

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Local doctors discuss potential COVID-19 vaccine
Top Stories
‘As we gain patients, we’re losing staff’: Texas coronavirus surge strains health care workers
Video
Arkansas family devastated after investigator goes to the wrong house and shoots child’s dog
Video
COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 12 new deaths, 1,967 new cases
Senate Dems urge Trump to give Biden team access to national security briefings
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Raiders’ Josh Jacob nominated for FedEx Player of the Week award
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif’s scrubs, lab coat enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind
Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the Masters
New England Patriots face Baltimore Ravens in primetime matchup
Video
Kelly earns 100th win, No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past Boston College 45-31
Community
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Tips to celebrate Thanksgiving safely
Video
Top Stories
24th annual Holiday Tour of Homes
Video
Top Stories
Simple ways to freshen up your bedroom
Video
Tips to make online learning easier
Video
Men’s health awareness month: Skin cancer
Video
Make your eyes pop with color
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots win over the Ravens
News
by: Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Nov 16, 2020 / 06:22 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2020 / 06:22 PM EST
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots win over the Ravens
NBA Stats
State Police Overtime Scandal
Nine Boston Police Officers arrested for allegedly conspiring to steal over $200k in overtime
Video
State freezes pension of Former State Trooper Paul Cesan of Southwick
Video
Former state trooper from Southwick sentenced in connection with overtime abuse scandal
Video
Former western Mass trooper sentenced in connection with overtime scandal
More State Police Overtime Investigation
Trending Stories
Maine travel restrictions for Massachusetts visitors goes into effect Monday
Video
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Iota Tracker
TOP 5: Massachusetts town-by-town coronavirus numbers
Man charged with open and gross lewdness at Savers in West Springfield
How much longer will we need to wear face masks?
The Big Game
The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
Big Game Bound Week 10: Justin Zimmer of the Buffalo Bills
Video
VIDEO BREAK DOWN: Patriots and Ravens
Video
Raiders hope to win third straight against the Broncos; Sunday 1:05 on 8 News Now
Who are the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season?
Video
More The Big Game
New England Patriots on Twitter
Tweets by 22NewsStormTeam
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video