YMCA of Greater Westfield launches free exercise program for cancer patients

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Westfield is launching a free exercise program to help people affected by cancer reach their health goals.

“Livestrong” is a 12-week program developed by Stanford University for physically de-conditioned cancer survivors who are currently in or have completed treatment. The program focuses on both physical and mental activities to help patients regain strength in areas including improved energy levels and adopting ongoing physical fitness as a way of life.

“They have this coherency as a group and it turns into a support group of sorts, because they all share this one thing in common and that to me is the most amazing thing, to see the bonds that they create, to see them getting stronger physically but also emotionally,” said Michelle Urbanski of Westfield.

Livestrong at the YMCA recently partnered with researchers from Yale University and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to conduct a study on the impact of the program on participants’ cancer-related outcomes.