EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow Yoga Studio will be holding special classes Monday to benefit the people of Ukraine affected by Russia’s invasion.

All classes at Heartsong Yoga Center this Memorial Day will be free, with a donation of your choice to one of two organizations. That can be either to World Central Kitchen or UNICEF.

You can attend in person at 264 North Main Street or via live stream on Zoom.

Choose from the following classes:

9:00 a.m. Ashtanga Power Yoga

10:30 a.m. All Levels Yoga

5:45 p.m. All Levels Yoga

All donation information and pre-registration steps are at HeartSongYoga.com.