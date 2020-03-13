You can now take the 2020 Census online

BOSTON (WWLP) – With growing concerns about the coronavirus, the state is deploying a new way to take the 2020 Census, and you can do it right from your phone.

Secretary William Galvin, the state’s top election official and the man in charge of overseeing the census in Massachusetts has decided to offer it online.

“We want people to know that this is now underway, this critical count for our future is here and we want people to being the process of making sure they’re counted and included in this important count,” Galvin told 22News.

The census sets the stakes for the amount of federal funding the state receives. It also defines how many congressional seats each state will get.

Election officials in Massachusetts want to remind residents that the census is private, and the information regarding race, ethnicity, and immigration status will not be shared.

Click here for the 2020 Census.