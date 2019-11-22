‘You did more than your job’ Agawam woman praises officers who saved her fiance’s life

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It wasn’t looking good when Melanie Maynard’s fiance Dwayne suffered from multiple heart attacks the night of October 13. She says two Agawam police officers are a big reason why he is alive today.

That night, Dwayne was staying over because Melanie found out she had an aneurysm and was scared to be alone. The couple fell asleep on the couch after enjoying some time at the casino and woke up to go to sleep upstairs.

“All of a sudden I heard this awful noise,” Melanie recalled. “I just, I can’t describe it. It was the most horrendous noise in the world. All I know is that I needed to call 911.”

Dwayne was suffering from the first of five heart attacks he would have that night. Melanie said she was shocked at how fast the officers got to her house.

“They checked his pulse and said get her out of here and that’s when I knew what they were doing.”

The officers, who she identified as Officer Lanski and Officer Jenkins, were able to stabilize Dwayne before EMTs brought him to the hospital. His condition was so dire that the hospital staff told Melanie to get the family together to say goodbye.

“I lost my daughter last year to an overdose, and we couldn’t save her and I said [to Dwyane] ‘You promised you’d never leave me,'” Melanie recalled. “You know, I was so afraid because I lost my husband to a massive heart attack also. So I put my head on his chest and I was crying and I said ‘You promised you’d never leave me and then he squeezed my hand. And I said… wait a minute here!”

That was the first sign of life from Dwayne, and Melanie says he was able to pull through because of the quick response from those two officers that night.

“You can do all the training you want but to come into action like that is amazing,” she said. “And I can’t thank them enough because they saved me from another loss. I had so many losses within the last.. Cries.. Sorry. But they did.”

Dwayne is grateful too. Although he didn’t want to talk on camera, he said he is doing well. Melanie said they joke about him having 10 lives.

“I got five left,” he laughed.

Melanie said the even the staff at Baystate Medical Center calls it a miracle.

“At one point they told us he was the sickest man in the entire hospital,” she said. “Everybody that reads his chart cannot believe he is up and walking.”

And although the two police officers would probably say they were just doing their job, Melanie says it was so much more.

“You did more than your job. You saved his life,” she said. “Because they were able to get his heart back and get him to the hospital, I mean the EMTs got him to the hospital, but because they knew what they were doing, he lost no brain function and because of that he’s alive and talking and walking.”

A third officer showed up at her door the next day to see how she was doing.

“He came at my door and he said ‘I know you said you don’t sleep. I wanna know how you’re doing, how is he doing?’ and to me in itself is another thank you.”