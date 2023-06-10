SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A block party designed to inspire and educate kids about the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics(S.T.E.M) took place in Springfield on Saturday afternoon.

9-year-old Carmelo Stewart, also known as the ‘Extreme Science Kid’, sponsored a School’s Out Block Party at Myrtle Park. The day was filled with interactive activities, hands-on experiments, and engaging demonstrations. The Block Party also included face painting, outdoor games, a musical performance, food, and more.

22News spoke with Stewart about why encouraging other kids to be interested in S.T.E.M is so important, “That’s what helps us, math. We couldn’t do much, we couldn’t build, we pretty much couldn’t do anything without math, technology. We wouldn’t have the things we have today, and science helps us discover new things.”

Stewart one day wants to become an Astronaut.