Young athlete meets Gilmore, Kraft after her story goes viral

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Pawtucket football player Quinn Miller, who says she is bullied playing the sport she loves, got the chance to meet with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and owner Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Quinn’s story went viral after Gilmore responded to a message posted on WPRI’s Street Stories Twitter account looking ahead to a story featuring her.

Gilmore was inspired and said he wanted to meet the 12-year-old.

Gilmore presented Quinn with tickets to Sunday afternoons game against the Cleveland Browns, passes to the Patriots Hall of Fame and a signed ball.

After a quick chat with the All-Pro and some pictures with Gilmore and her family, Quinn was surprised by a visit from team owner Robert Kraft.

“I’m proud of you,” Kraft said to the youngster before giving her a high five and heading off.

The Pats take on the Browns an WPRI-12 at 4 p.m. on Sunday.