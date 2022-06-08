(WWLP) – A Youth Advisory Board was honored by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at an evening celebration this month.

Under the direction of the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Youth Advisory Board is comprised of 16 high school juniors and seniors from nine different Berkshire County schools.

In order to raise awareness of youth issues, create pleasant social situations among their school-aged peers, and volunteer to help others.

The following were some of the Youth Advisory Board’s activities this year:

The Youth Advisory Board went to the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Woman of Valor Luncheon in Boston, which honored women leaders and their daily influence on our communities.

The annual STRIVE Leadership Conference was held by the Youth Advisory Board. The yearly conference is organized and hosted by the office’s Youth Advisory Board to empower eighth-grade kids from across the county as they prepare to attend high school.

The board attended the ADL’s No Place for Hate training on creating inclusive school communities and returned to their districts with new knowledge.

Members of the board also developed a public service announcement for Safer Internet Day to raise awareness of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and to share internet safety recommendations with their peers.

The board helped with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office’s annual Vigil of Remembrance, a candlelight vigil for families to reflect and honor their loved ones who died in impaired driving crashes while also raising awareness to dissuade others from driving while intoxicated.

During the MCLA Day of Service, the board offered to paint and clean the Roots Teen Center.

“I congratulate the outgoing members of this year’s Youth Advisory Board. While I am sad that they will

no longer be a presence in my office, I am excited to see what they accomplish. They’ve given me

confidence that our future is in good hands,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“The Youth Advisory Board’s contributions to our community are immeasurable as they’ve led their

peers on the important issues of mental health, bullying, inclusivity, and healthy living, which will make

our entire community safer for years to come.”