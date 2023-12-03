WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The season’s festivities continued in West Springfield this Sunday with an annual tradition at The Big E. Yuletide returned to Storrowton Village at the Eastern States Exposition on Friday and carried on during the weekend for it’s Yuletide celebration.

The village hosted families from all over the state for a number of holiday themed activities. Children and their families were even able to attend a reading of “A Christmas Carol” and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

One family told 22News why they decided to attend Sunday’s event.

“We come here every year. It’s a cousin tradition, we’ve been coming since we were little. We are cousins and now we bring our children, so they come. Traditions,” expressed Steph O’Dell of Wilbraham.

The 48th annual Yuletide celebration is going on now through December 9th at the Big E Fairgrounds.