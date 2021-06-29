Newsfeed Now: Doctors concerned viruses making comeback post-pandemic; Family shocked after $50 billion deposited into bank account

(NEXSTAR) – President Biden is working to preserve his bipartisan infrastructure deal reached last week with Republicans and Democrats. That deal has come under fire after Biden said he wouldn`t sign the bill unless it was accompanied by a larger reconciliation package.

COVID-19 cases are down as more central Texans get vaccinated, but now illnesses among children that haven’t been seen much during the pandemic are making a comeback. This comes after the heels of the CDC issuing a warning about a respiratory virus spiking across the nation.

A lack of manpower in Oklahoma and some recent laws are causing a backlog of rape kits that need to be processed.

A Louisiana family got the shock of a lifetime when $50 billion was mistakenly deposited into their bank account.

A 5-week-old monkey is recovering after it was found inside a hot car at a Tennessee waterpark.

A Kansas gym is offering much more than a healthy lifestyle, it’s offering a community. The fee to get in is 48 hours of sobriety.

