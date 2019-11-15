Brown’s Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely after hitting Steelers player with helmet

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

(WWLP) – Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely after a fight broke out at the end of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Garrett sacked Steeler’s quarterback Mason Rudolph which created tension between the two players. Garrett then tore off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him on the head with it multiple times.

Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey then defended Rudolph by kicking and punching garret. This then resulted in a brawl between the two teams. Pouncy, Rudolph, and Browns Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi were all ejected from the game.

A brawl broke out between the Browns and the Steelers 😳 pic.twitter.com/mc7lY76CUe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2019

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, Ogunjobi has been suspended one game, Pouncey has been suspended three games and both organizations have been fined $250,000.

Browns DE Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely.



Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended one game. Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended three games.



In addition, Steelers and Browns organizations each fined $250,000. pic.twitter.com/tY6o5Ozjf2 — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2019

Garrett is suspended indefinitely, at minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason, and he must meet with the Commissioner's office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2019

Statement from Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/txVA970CmW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2019

Browns won the game 21-7.