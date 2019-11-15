Brown’s Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely after hitting Steelers player with helmet

(WWLP) – Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely after a fight broke out at the end of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
Garrett sacked Steeler’s quarterback Mason Rudolph which created tension between the two players. Garrett then tore off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him on the head with it multiple times.
Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey then defended Rudolph by kicking and punching garret. This then resulted in a brawl between the two teams. Pouncy, Rudolph, and Browns Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi were all ejected from the game.
Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, Ogunjobi has been suspended one game, Pouncey has been suspended three games and both organizations have been fined $250,000.
Browns won the game 21-7.