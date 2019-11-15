Breaking News
Springfield firefighters called to fire on Dickinson Street

Brown’s Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely after hitting Steelers player with helmet

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

(WWLP) – Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely after a fight broke out at the end of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Garrett sacked Steeler’s quarterback Mason Rudolph which created tension between the two players. Garrett then tore off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him on the head with it multiple times.

Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey then defended Rudolph by kicking and punching garret. This then resulted in a brawl between the two teams. Pouncy, Rudolph, and Browns Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi were all ejected from the game.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, Ogunjobi has been suspended one game, Pouncey has been suspended three games and both organizations have been fined $250,000.

Browns won the game 21-7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories