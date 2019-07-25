Football is back! Patriots head to Day 1 of training camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating the New England Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl win– and now, the reigning champs are already back at training camp!

The Patriots training camp will start Thursday around 9:15 a.m.

22News will be broadcasting all preseason games as well as several regular-season games.

The first pre-season game will be in Detriot against the Detriot Lions on August 8 at 7:30 p.m and the first home pre-season game will be on August 22 at 7:30 p.m. against the Carolina Panthers.

22News Digital Reporter Monica Ricci will be at the training camp and will have updates as soon as they become available.